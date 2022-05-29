M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $174.94

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 174.94 ($2.20) and traded as high as GBX 199.66 ($2.51). M&C Saatchi shares last traded at GBX 197.60 ($2.49), with a volume of 162,458 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 180.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 175.03. The company has a market cap of £241.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02.

M&C Saatchi Company Profile (LON:SAA)

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production management, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

