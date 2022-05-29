M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $174.94

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 174.94 ($2.20) and traded as high as GBX 199.66 ($2.51). M&C Saatchi shares last traded at GBX 197.60 ($2.49), with a volume of 162,458 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 180.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 175.03. The company has a market cap of £241.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02.
M&C Saatchi Company Profile (LON:SAA)
