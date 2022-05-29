McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $334.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,235. The stock has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.67. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $184.43 and a 12 month high of $339.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $319.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.51.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.07%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MCK shares. TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on McKesson to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.00.

In other news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.45, for a total value of $2,876,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,334 shares of company stock valued at $15,434,314 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

