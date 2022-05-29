Mdex (MDX) Reaches Market Cap of $91.00 Million

Mdex (MDX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One Mdex coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000336 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Mdex has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $91.00 million and $1.99 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 396.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,824.86 or 0.39121458 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.45 or 0.00487817 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00033990 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008643 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,530,566 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

