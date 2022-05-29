Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $459.42 Million

Analysts expect Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) to post $459.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $474.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $444.27 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment reported sales of $566.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will report full year sales of $2.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $4.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Melco Resorts & Entertainment.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $480.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.80 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 71.99%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. CICC Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $5.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,533,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,783,790. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $17.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,881,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,433,000 after acquiring an additional 243,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

