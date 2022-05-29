Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.52 Million

Equities research analysts expect Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) to announce sales of $55.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $57.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.20 million. Mesa Laboratories posted sales of $37.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full year sales of $180.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $179.60 million to $182.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $226.78 million, with estimates ranging from $221.90 million to $230.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mesa Laboratories.

MLAB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of MLAB stock traded up $6.61 on Friday, hitting $217.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $234.36 and its 200-day moving average is $271.94. Mesa Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $206.42 and a fifty-two week high of $333.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 151.88 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.76%.

In related news, CFO John Sakys sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total transaction of $233,699.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLAB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $567,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

