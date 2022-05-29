Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,272 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.24.

NASDAQ FB traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.13. The company had a trading volume of 22,549,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,052,412. The stock has a market cap of $528.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.79. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.00 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total value of $61,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,279,275 over the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

