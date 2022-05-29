MetaHash (MHC) Price Up 1.1% This Week

#MetaHash (MHC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. During the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. #MetaHash has a market cap of $6.92 million and approximately $54,576.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 430% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,458.93 or 0.35541314 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.56 or 0.00501431 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00033921 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008905 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,453,233,454 coins and its circulating supply is 3,282,157,356 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

