Metronome Hits Market Capitalization of $20.51 Million (MET)

Metronome (MET) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 29th. One Metronome coin can now be bought for about $1.47 or 0.00005019 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $20.51 million and $11,801.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 653.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,065.49 or 0.17333525 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.10 or 0.00503368 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00033677 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008737 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,130,278 coins and its circulating supply is 13,985,704 coins. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

