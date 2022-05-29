Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Short Interest Down 38.6% in May

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,091,600 shares, a decline of 38.6% from the April 30th total of 40,895,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 199.1 days.

Shares of MYBUF traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.47. 34,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,239. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.43. Meyer Burger Technology has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $0.64.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MYBUF shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Meyer Burger Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Meyer Burger Technology from CHF 0.28 to CHF 0.26 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, produces and sells solar cells and modules primarily in Switzerland. It operates through Photovoltaics and Modules segments. The company offers its products based on proprietary Heterojunction/SmartWire technologies. It also operates in Switzerland, Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally.

