MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Short Interest Update

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 52.7% from the April 30th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
MFS Special Value Trust stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.36. The stock had a trading volume of 11,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,821. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average is $6.27. MFS Special Value Trust has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $7.18.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.0418 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th.
MFS Special Value Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS Special Value Trust (MFV)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Special Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Special Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.