MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Short Interest Update

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 52.7% from the April 30th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

MFS Special Value Trust stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.36. The stock had a trading volume of 11,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,821. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average is $6.27. MFS Special Value Trust has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $7.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.0418 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Special Value Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 63,419 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Special Value Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

