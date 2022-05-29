Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Middlefield Banc Corp. is a bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company. It offers its customers a broad range of banking services, including checking, savings, and negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW) accounts; money market accounts; time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, and various types of consumer loans; safe deposit facilities, and traveller’s checks. The Company also offers online banking and bill payment services. Middlefield Banc Corp. is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. They set a buy rating for the company.

NASDAQ:MBCN opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average of $25.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Middlefield Banc has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $30.62.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 12.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBCN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 57,387 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Middlefield Banc during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 230.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

Further Reading

