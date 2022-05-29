Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. The Company’s pipeline will initially target the treatment of schizophrenia, major depressive disorder (MDD), insomnia, and Parkinson’s disease. Its product candidates include MIN-101, MIN-117, MIN-202 and MIN-301. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is based in Cambridge, MA, United States. “

NERV has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Minerva Neurosciences to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. They set a sell rating for the company.

NERV stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $3.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.77.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 18.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter worth $29,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 18,087 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 799,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 19,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 33.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 143,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 35,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

