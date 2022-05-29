Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Market Capitalization Tops $1.14 Million (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded down 58.5% against the US dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00003366 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $1,929.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 396.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,824.86 or 0.39121458 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.45 or 0.00487817 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00033990 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008643 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.