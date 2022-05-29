Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Tops One Day Volume of $165.00

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) traded up 23.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 29th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be bought for $4.83 or 0.00015945 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $85,587.91 and $165.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 405.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12,038.97 or 0.39782687 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.32 or 0.00486827 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00033783 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008645 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 17,737 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

