Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Acquires 499 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,713,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 3,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,512,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,935,973. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $178.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.98. The stock has a market cap of $350.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 16.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.76.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,064,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,249,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 50,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $8,685,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares in the company, valued at $215,909.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 549,687 shares of company stock worth $91,923,002. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.