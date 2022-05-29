Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.56.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,402,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,940,519. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $61.53 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $128.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $270,949.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 36,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,113.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,880,624.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

