Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Buys 58 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,346 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.1% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,201,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Netflix by 46.9% during the third quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 121,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $74,242,000 after buying an additional 38,847 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Netflix by 11.1% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 18.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Netflix by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,287 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $555.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.31.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,573,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,401,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $268.31 and a 200-day moving average of $422.93. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.