Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Buys New Shares in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 111,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,875,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,478 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,559,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,717,000 after acquiring an additional 109,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,656,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012,233 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 562.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 104,919 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 302.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 370,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 278,323 shares during the period. 55.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms have commented on RXRX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 31,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total transaction of $206,576.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 511,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,698.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 878,133 shares of company stock worth $6,001,769.

Shares of RXRX stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.17. 1,045,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,931. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average of $11.40. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $42.81. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of -4.75.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 37.18% and a negative net margin of 1,635.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.