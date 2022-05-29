Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. cut its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,451 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 567.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 23,454 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 19,938 shares in the last quarter. Resonate Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,782,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,590 shares of the airline’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,519 shares of the airline’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 27,352 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 11,513 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LUV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.80. 3,278,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,007,576. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $62.26. The firm has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.29.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.72) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

About Southwest Airlines (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

