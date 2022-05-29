Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Has $3.38 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 144.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 15,370 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $79.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,434,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,575,054. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.81 and a 200-day moving average of $78.28. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $73.22 and a 12 month high of $82.47.

