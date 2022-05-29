Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Has $5.91 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,101 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.2% of Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded up $9.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.11. 73,773,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,654,872. The company has a market cap of $547.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.01 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.40 and its 200 day moving average is $250.14.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.77.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

