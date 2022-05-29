Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,346 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Netflix by 23.3% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $307,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 179.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 821 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.6% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3,238.5% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 434 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Zacks Investment Research raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $460.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.31.

Shares of NFLX traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.19. 8,573,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,401,168. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $268.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $422.93. The firm has a market cap of $86.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

