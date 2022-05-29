Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Invests $1.92 Million in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 111,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,123,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,969,000 after acquiring an additional 61,781 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,300,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,270,000 after acquiring an additional 404,181 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 90,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 37,352 shares during the period. Finally, CNA Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 25,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the period. 55.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:RXRX traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,931. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $42.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 37.18% and a negative net margin of 1,635.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 31,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total transaction of $206,576.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 511,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,698.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 878,133 shares of company stock worth $6,001,769.

RXRX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.