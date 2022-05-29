Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Invests $1.92 Million in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 111,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,123,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,969,000 after acquiring an additional 61,781 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,300,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,270,000 after acquiring an additional 404,181 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 90,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 37,352 shares during the period. Finally, CNA Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 25,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the period. 55.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:RXRX traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,931. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $42.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75.
In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 31,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total transaction of $206,576.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 511,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,698.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 878,133 shares of company stock worth $6,001,769.
RXRX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.
