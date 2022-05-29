Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Raises Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 696.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,552 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,209 shares during the quarter. Teladoc Health makes up 0.8% of Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Argus cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $77.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.36.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $123,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDOC traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,801,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,390,056. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.97 and its 200 day moving average is $73.24. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.38 and a fifty-two week high of $174.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

