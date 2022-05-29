Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 3,382.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278,412 shares during the period. Affirm makes up 5.7% of Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Affirm worth $28,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Affirm by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,458,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,324,000 after buying an additional 7,231,859 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Affirm by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,314,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,587,000 after buying an additional 5,530,698 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Affirm by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,423,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,141,000 after buying an additional 3,324,709 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Affirm in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,848,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Affirm in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,931,000. 58.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affirm stock traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.35. 26,668,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,247,818. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.32. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $176.65. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 3.05.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $354.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.01 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Affirm from $140.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Affirm from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens cut Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.06.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic bought 134,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $4,694,211.06. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 812,086 shares in the company, valued at $28,406,768.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,107,799 shares of company stock valued at $68,998,013. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

