Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) is Gratia Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Gratia Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,859 shares during the quarter. Mistras Group makes up approximately 4.0% of Gratia Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Gratia Capital LLC owned approximately 1.54% of Mistras Group worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mistras Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Mistras Group by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 16,040 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 651,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 93,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 11,404 shares in the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MG. StockNews.com cut Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mistras Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Mistras Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

MG opened at $5.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $175.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 1.90. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.85.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $161.66 million for the quarter. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 2.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mistras Group (Get Rating)

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

