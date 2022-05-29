Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect that Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Model N’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Model N posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Model N.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MODN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a report on Friday, March 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

In related news, insider Laura Selig sold 1,480 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $34,942.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,892.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $135,695.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,036.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,166 shares of company stock valued at $565,492. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MODN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Model N by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,495 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Model N by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,158,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,812,000 after acquiring an additional 503,792 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,635,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Model N by 951.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after acquiring an additional 275,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Model N by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,504,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,461,000 after acquiring an additional 187,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

MODN traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,752. Model N has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $39.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

About Model N (Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Model N (MODN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.