Monness Crespi & Hardt Trims PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Target Price to $35.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Monness Crespi & Hardt to $35.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised PagerDuty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.12.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PD stock opened at $25.79 on Thursday. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 1.21.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.14). PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.39%. The company had revenue of $78.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $2,063,869.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $65,953.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,174 shares of company stock valued at $6,591,036 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 289,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,378,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the third quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 172.0% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 19,621 shares during the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty Company Profile (Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.