Morgan Stanley Lowers LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target to $41.00

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RAMP has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded LiveRamp from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on LiveRamp from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.20.

RAMP opened at $26.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.67. LiveRamp has a 1 year low of $22.32 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.71 and a beta of 1.16.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that LiveRamp will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 55,000 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $1,699,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 720,542 shares in the company, valued at $22,264,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 10.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 413,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,507,000 after acquiring an additional 37,910 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

