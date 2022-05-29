Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.80-$9.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.74 billion-$8.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.76 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.83-$1.88 EPS.

MSI stock traded up $5.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,408. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $199.24 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.07.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MSI shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $271.36.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.1% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.8% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.