Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Mullen Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

MTL opened at C$12.40 on Friday. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$11.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$12.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 15.68.

MTL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cormark raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James set a C$14.50 price objective on Mullen Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Mullen Group in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$16.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.11.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

