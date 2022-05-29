Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Receives $275.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $275.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €335.00 ($356.38) to €330.00 ($351.06) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €266.00 ($282.98) to €270.00 ($287.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München stock opened at $24.49 on Thursday. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a fifty-two week low of $22.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.51.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München ( OTCMKTS:MURGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 9.46%.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile (Get Rating)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

