Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MUSA. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $254.41 on Thursday. Murphy USA has a 1 year low of $126.56 and a 1 year high of $262.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.12.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $3.43. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 62.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Murphy USA will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.50%.

In other Murphy USA news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 20,615 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $4,860,810.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,485 shares in the company, valued at $47,508,148.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total transaction of $491,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 513,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,483,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,024 shares of company stock valued at $18,243,264 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 96.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 279.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

