Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mustang Bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.21). Mustang Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mustang Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.80). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.82). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mustang Bio.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01).

Several equities analysts have commented on MBIO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Mustang Bio from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,449,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,470 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 43,090 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 158,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 68,612 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mustang Bio by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,754,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after buying an additional 736,952 shares in the last quarter. 27.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIO opened at $0.69 on Friday. Mustang Bio has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $4.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 11.51 and a quick ratio of 11.51. The company has a market capitalization of $71.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.77.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

