MX TOKEN (MX) Trading Down 0.3% This Week

MX TOKEN (MX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. MX TOKEN has a market cap of $155.72 million and $7.32 million worth of MX TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MX TOKEN coin can currently be bought for $1.56 or 0.00005331 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MX TOKEN has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,217.20 or 1.00019939 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003424 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002029 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001712 BTC.

MX TOKEN Coin Profile

MX TOKEN (CRYPTO:MX) is a coin. It launched on June 22nd, 2018. MX TOKEN’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for MX TOKEN is www.mxc.com . MX TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @MXC_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is the official MXC Exchange platform token developed for proof of rights and interests. MX Token provides its holders with bonus rebates on the platform revenue, asset appreciation, supervision, voting rights, a series of rights and interests, etc. “

