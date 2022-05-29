My DeFi Pet Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.00 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 37% against the US dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and $1.00 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000603 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,873.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,251.06 or 0.24822724 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.55 or 0.00501686 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00033626 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008776 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

