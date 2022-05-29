Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $104.37 Million

Analysts expect Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) to post $104.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $121.10 million and the lowest is $87.63 million. Myovant Sciences reported sales of $41.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 154.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full-year sales of $418.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $394.60 million to $441.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $665.82 million, with estimates ranging from $471.30 million to $860.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Myovant Sciences.

Several research firms have commented on MYOV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

MYOV traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $10.84. 603,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,045. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.56. Myovant Sciences has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $27.43. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.79.

In other news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $26,485.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 8,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $83,620.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 276,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,586.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,992 shares of company stock valued at $192,079. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 4.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 11.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 21,019 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 16.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,334,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,421,000 after purchasing an additional 464,627 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 42.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 65,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

