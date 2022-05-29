Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Receives $148.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.33.
NBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Nabors Industries from $132.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nabors Industries from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.
Shares of NYSE NBR opened at $167.58 on Thursday. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $65.58 and a 12-month high of $207.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.28 and a 200 day moving average of $125.01.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBR. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 73.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 31.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nabors Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.
