Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Receives $148.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.33.

NBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Nabors Industries from $132.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nabors Industries from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE NBR opened at $167.58 on Thursday. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $65.58 and a 12-month high of $207.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.28 and a 200 day moving average of $125.01.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($13.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($8.95) by ($4.93). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 59.04%. The business had revenue of $568.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.32 million. Analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -29.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBR. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 73.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 31.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.