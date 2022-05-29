Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, May 22nd. They set a hold rating for the company.

Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $1.50.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.52% and a negative return on equity of 82.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 5,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 21,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

