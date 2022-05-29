National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Holdings Boosted by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 94.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,718,000 after purchasing an additional 117,867 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after acquiring an additional 105,217 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,691,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 298,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,671,000 after acquiring an additional 81,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $4,924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NFG. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 1,390 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total transaction of $2,934,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,055 shares of company stock worth $8,761,924. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NFG stock opened at $74.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $49.16 and a 1 year high of $74.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The business had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.28 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

