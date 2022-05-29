Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natura &Co is a global, purpose-driven, multi-channel and multi-brand cosmetics group which includes Avon, Natura, The Body Shop and Aesop. Natura &Co is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Get Natura &Co alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Natura &Co from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of Natura &Co stock opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. Natura &Co has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 7,703,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,398 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 33,096 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 705,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 191,589 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 427,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 245,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Natura &Co by 128.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 381,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 214,557 shares during the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natura &Co Company Profile (Get Rating)

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Natura &Co (NTCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.