Navellier & Associates Inc. Cuts Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 80.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45,592 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,858,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,599,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,677,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,712,000 after purchasing an additional 734,283 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 216.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 32,025 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $4.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $9.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.50.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 1.97%. On average, research analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.70 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut CEMEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.20 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.68.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

