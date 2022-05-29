Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) is Gratia Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Gratia Capital LLC decreased its position in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 284,335 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 49,321 shares during the period. Navios Maritime Partners accounts for about 8.4% of Gratia Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Gratia Capital LLC’s holdings in Navios Maritime Partners were worth $7,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 11.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 10,666.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. 16.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NMM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Navios Maritime Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Navios Maritime Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE NMM opened at $30.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.89 million, a P/E ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.14. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.22.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.06 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $236.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.48 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 52.58% and a return on equity of 26.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 16.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.18%.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as provides its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

