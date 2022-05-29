NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) is Contour Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Contour Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,460,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 638,929 shares during the period. NCR accounts for 3.6% of Contour Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Contour Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.86% of NCR worth $98,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in NCR in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in NCR in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in NCR by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in NCR by 507.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of NCR during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NCR traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $34.98. 1,706,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,264,101. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 318.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.15. NCR Co. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $49.05.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. NCR had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 26.82%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

