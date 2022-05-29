NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by FCA Corp TX

FCA Corp TX trimmed its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in NetApp were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 87,667 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in NetApp by 31.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 101,347 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 24,391 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in NetApp by 5.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,037,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $182,881,000 after buying an additional 100,945 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $142,268.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,452,836.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,859 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetApp stock opened at $73.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $64.58 and a one year high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTAP. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of NetApp in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.63.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

