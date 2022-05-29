NetScientific (LON:NSCI) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $72.56

NetScientific plc (LON:NSCI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 72.56 ($0.91) and traded as high as GBX 94.45 ($1.19). NetScientific shares last traded at GBX 92 ($1.16), with a volume of 200,032 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 72.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 82.58. The firm has a market cap of £19.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.70.
