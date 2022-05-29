NETSTREIT Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:NTST)

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

NETSTREIT has a dividend payout ratio of 285.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect NETSTREIT to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.0%.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NTST stock opened at $21.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. NETSTREIT has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.36, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94.

NETSTREIT ( NYSE:NTST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.20). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 0.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

In other NETSTREIT news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $33,385.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTST. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 192.4% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 21,928 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 8,543 shares in the last quarter.

About NETSTREIT (Get Rating)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.