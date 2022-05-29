Nextech Invest AG Makes New Investment in Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Nextech Invest AG purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,518,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,436,000. Tyra Biosciences comprises approximately 8.2% of Nextech Invest AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Nextech Invest AG owned about 0.06% of Tyra Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 619.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 546.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $1,117,000. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:TYRA traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,219. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $31.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.83.

Tyra Biosciences ( NASDAQ:TYRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

About Tyra Biosciences (Get Rating)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.