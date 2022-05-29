Nextech Invest AG Takes $12.10 Million Position in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Nextech Invest AG purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 375,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,103,000. C4 Therapeutics accounts for approximately 2.8% of Nextech Invest AG’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Nextech Invest AG owned 0.77% of C4 Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $504,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,064,000 after purchasing an additional 524,783 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,774,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 263,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after purchasing an additional 33,001 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Andrew Hirsch purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCCC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of CCCC traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.39. The stock had a trading volume of 651,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.45. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $51.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.09.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.10% and a negative net margin of 205.47%. Equities analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

