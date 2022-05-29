Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.59.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EFRTF. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Nexus Industrial REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$14.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bankshares initiated coverage on Nexus Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$13.80 to C$15.30 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$15.25 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

EFRTF opened at $8.74 on Friday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

